/It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 confirmed; new chapter to explore 1935

HBO on Monday officially renewed It: Welcome to Derry for a second season, bringing back the terrifying town of Derry to viewers. It continues the prequel series inspired by Stephen King’s iconic horror novel It.

It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 announced

The update comes after the first season became one of the biggest series launches in HBO Max history. The series arrived on October 26, 2025, further exploring the mythology established in Andy Muschietti’s It films and the dark history of Derry and its connection to Pennywise.

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After the first season, which was largely set in 1962, the upcoming chapter will take place in 1935, against the backdrop of the Great Depression. Additionally, it will revolve around the infamous Bradley Gang massacre.

The Bradley Gang was a group of bank robbers who arrived in Derry intending to purchase ammunition. However, their visit takes a horrifying turn when they encounter something far more sinister than the authorities pursuing them.

The storyline draws from one of the historical interludes featured in King’s original It novel and will allow the series to explore another period in Derry’s history.

Makers on season 2

Speaking about the series, Sarah Aubrey, Head of HBO Max Original Programming, said, "We are excited to return to the chilling world of Derry and to further expand on Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s horrifically iconic adaptation. Together with Brad Caleb Kane, they will break new ground in season two, deepening the terror, the mystery, and the unforgettable Pennywise lore that fans love to devour," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, Muschietti has previously hinted that the series could follow a three-season structure, with each chapter exploring a different period from the history outlined in King’s novel.

"There’s gonna be a lot of that depression-era hustling in the air in our characters. Everybody’s trying to get by and survive the circumstances. They are gonna do crazy things,” Muschietti said. “And of course, the social, cultural, horrible things that were happening in the era, too. We’re not going to skip those. [They are the] very center and the heart of our story," Muschietti told Variety while speaking about season 2.

It: Welcome to Derry cast

Season 1 saw Bill Skarsgard reprising his role as Pennywise, the entity of the It mythology, but the cast for the next chapter is yet to be revealed.