/Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard to make his return to IT franchise? Here's what we know

After exiting the world of Hawkins, from the show Stranger Things, which ended with five seasons on New Year's Eve, what's next for actor Finn Wolfhard? The actor who played the role of Mike Wheeler has reportedly hinted that he will be part of the popular horror franchise IT. Let's delve in to know more details.

Will Finn Wolfhard feature in a new IT show project?

According to a report by Esquire, actor Finn Wolfhard revealed that he will probably be part of the popular show It: Welcome To Derry. He stated, "When they first started thinking about that show, it was probably 2021. Barbara and Andy Muschietti both told me, 'You're involved. Yeah', I'm connected. I think there's something else that will come up eventually that I'm excited for people to see."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For the unversed, Finn Wolfhard had played the role of Richie Tozier in the film franchise, It. He was one of the core members of the Losers Club in the films. His character Richie is witty and talkative.

All about It: Welcome To Derry

It: Welcome To Derry is a horror series based on Stephen King's 1986 novel It. This series is a prequel to the 2017 film IT and the 2019 film IT Chapter Two. The show was developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, all of whom were involved in the It films.

The series stars Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Clara Stack, Amanda Christine, and Mikkal Karim-Fidler, with Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as Pennywise from the films and serving as an executive producer on the series. It: Welcome to Derry premiered on HBO on October 26, 2025.

All about Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor who gained global recognition after playing the role of Mike Wheeler in the show Stranger Things. In addition, he has also played the role of Richie Tozier in the horror film IT and its sequel and in Ghostbusters: Afterlife as well.