/How to Train Your Dragon star Gerard Butler shares that the movie is dedicated to his late mother

The highly anticipated live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon has finally hit the big screen and has been receiving widespread praise from audiences and critics alike. Actor Gerard Butler, who is reprising his role as Stoick the Vast from the animated original, shared that the movie is dedicated to his late mother.

A heartfelt tribute

Speaking with the radio show Magic Radio, Gerard Butler shared that director Dean DeBlois dedicated the movie to his mother, who passed away in February.

"I was so excited for her to see it, but I had a feeling she wasn't going to make it. So Dean very kindly dedicated the movie to her. If Stoick had a mum, that would have been my mum," Butler added. "She was an amazing woman, but she was strong, she was fiery, and she was graceful and she was beautiful," he shared.

A beloved story returns

The film closely follows the story of the first animated movie, which centres on a young Viking named Hiccup. He belongs to a tribe of fierce dragon hunters but defies tradition by befriending a dragon, challenging everything his people believe.

The animated How to Train Your Dragon trilogy was a massive success, grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide and spawning a wide array of spin-offs, including comics, video games, TV series, and stage adaptations.

Speaking about the project in an earlier interview, Gerard Butler said, "It has been a joy to be part of these movies, to tell these stories, and to see them resonate with audiences. To work with Dean DeBlois and this incredible team, and then to see it come to life, it’s magical."

The film features Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman, and Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson.

