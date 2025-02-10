A new TV spot for the live-action remake of the beloved animated film How to Train Your Dragon has just dropped. The short teaser showcases Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, soaring through the air. Additionally, it reveals that a full trailer for the movie will be released later this week.

The animated How to Train Your Dragon trilogy was a massive success, grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide and spawning a wide array of spinoffs, including comics, video games, TV series, and stage adaptations. Given its enduring popularity, anticipation for the live-action adaptation is high.

What We Know So Far

The live-action film is directed by Dean DeBlois, the filmmaker behind the original animated trilogy. It will closely follow the story of the first film, which centres on a young Viking named Hiccup who belongs to a tribe of fierce dragon hunters. However, he defies tradition by befriending a dragon and challenging everything his people believe.

Gerard Butler Returns

Actor Gerard Butler, who voiced Stoick the Vast, the chieftain of Berk and Hiccup’s father in the animated films, will be reprising his role in the live-action remake. Speaking about the project, Butler shared:

"It has been a joy to be part of these movies, to tell these stories, and to see them resonate with audiences. To work with Dean DeBlois and this incredible team, and then to see it come to life—it’s magical. Part of the reason I got into this business was to help bring magical worlds and ideas to audiences, to entice them and maybe even inspire them in their own lives."

The Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Dean DeBlois. The cast features Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman, and Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson.

How to Train Your Dragon will be released worldwide on June 13, 2025.

