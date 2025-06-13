/How To Train Your Dragon X review: Live action remake garners positive reaction, say 'visually majestic'

How To Train Your Dragon finally released in cinemas today. The American fantasy film is the live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie of the same name. Soon after its release, netizens lauded the film and gave their verdict on social media mentioning its visuals saying refreshing and best to date.

Netizens' verdict on How To Train Your Dragon

Social media users expressed their thoughts and explained the intricate details of the film. One user Edu Ortega wrote, "Visually majestic and emotionally profound, it transcends the boundaries of fantasy to deliver a story about courage, identity, and the transformative power of friendship. Every frame is crafted with breathtaking details and the dragons-especially Toothless-are rendered with such realism and soul that they feel alive. The performances are deeply human, grounding the mythic scale with vulnerability and heart. This reimagining doesn't just pay homage- it elevates the original, inviting audiences into a richer, more immersive world. A soaring, unforgettable masterpiece".

Another user named Josh Blumenkranz wrote, "HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON soars in its live-action debut. Visually stunning, emotionally rich, and full of heart. The human-dragon bond hits just as hard, and the cast brings new life to the beloved story. A magical reimagining that works. 8/10 #howtotrainyourdragon #review".

"Imagine being mad just because the action How to Train Your Dragon is getting good reviews and you’re forcing people to watch the original Jesus, you *** are so annoying just shut the f*** up", wrote the third user Kai (fan acc) 18+ saw thunderbolts.

Fourth user Alice Goodman wrote, "Just saw How To Train Your Dragon! Omg it was so good! The movie looked beautiful!".

All about How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon is loosely based on a 2003 novel by Cressida Cowell. Co-produced, written for the screen and directed by Dean DeBloi, it stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, and Harry Trevaldwyn among others.

How To Train Your Dragon premiered at CinemaCon on April 2, 2025, and was released in cinemas in the United States and across the world on June 13. A sequel is scheduled to premiere on June 11, 2027.