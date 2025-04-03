The live-action remake of the beloved animated trilogy How to Train Your Dragon is gearing up for its worldwide release this June. The first reactions from its press screening at CinemaCon are in, and they are overwhelmingly positive.

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film closely follows the story of the first animated movie, which centres on a young Viking named Hiccup. He belongs to a tribe of fierce dragon hunters but defies tradition by befriending a dragon, challenging everything his people believe.

Early reactions

Here is what Critics and attendees at CinemaCon had to say about the upcoming live-action adaption

An ensemble cast

The film features Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman, and Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson.

How to Train Your Dragon will be released worldwide on June 13, 2025.

