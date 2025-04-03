The live-action remake of the beloved animated trilogy How to Train Your Dragon is gearing up for its worldwide release this June. The first reactions from its press screening at CinemaCon are in, and they are overwhelmingly positive.

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film closely follows the story of the first animated movie, which centres on a young Viking named Hiccup. He belongs to a tribe of fierce dragon hunters but defies tradition by befriending a dragon, challenging everything his people believe.

Early reactions

Here is what Critics and attendees at CinemaCon had to say about the upcoming live-action adaption

The best live-action adaptation yet! #HowtoTrainYourDragon redefines aerial visuals with breathtaking cinematography that will have you ready to soar through the skies with your own pet dragon.



A must-see film needing the biggest and best screen available!#CinemCon… pic.twitter.com/wOIdhfvn6h — Big Gold Belt Media @CinemaCon (@BigGoldBelt) April 2, 2025

#HowToTrainYourDragon is excellent!! It is by far one of the best live-action adaptations, but I still prefer the animated film. The casting is perfect, and the emotion is palpable. Thanks to its acting and character dynamics, I was emotionally engrossed, and I did fall in love…

Pretty blown away by #HowToTrainYourDragon tbh. There's this depth and heart and intensity that the live action brings, and some small perfect story tweaks that really make it soar. The score is incredible, the tears were flowing - it's SO good.

#HowToTrainYourDragon is a BREATHTAKING ADVENTURE that soars to new heights. Dean DeBlois captures the heart and soul of the original while elevating it with fantastic performances, thrilling sequences, and epic thrills. A must-watch in @IMAX!

Get ready to fall in love with Toothless all over again.#HowToTrainYourDragon is an exceedingly faithful adaptation that brings the classic story and world to life.



Get ready to fall in love with Toothless all over again.#HowToTrainYourDragon is an exceedingly faithful adaptation that brings the classic story and world to life. All of the dragons look absolutely incredible, and the movie cleverly does more to flesh out the characters.

#HowToTrainYourDragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well.

An ensemble cast

The film features Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman, and Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson.

How to Train Your Dragon will be released worldwide on June 13, 2025.

