American fantasy drama House of the Dragon returned with season 3, much to the excitement of fans. Based on the events of the book Fire & Blood by George RR Martin, the show premiered in India today, ie, June 22. The show is buzzing with reactions on social media, and they are calling it 'pure epicness'.

Netizens' reaction to House of the Dragon S3

Soon after the release of episode 1 of House of the Dragon S3, fans took to social media, and one X user wrote, "Watched Episode 1 of House of the Dragon!! What madness did I just watch?!! Pure epicness, intensity and complete shock, this is House of the Dragon at its absolute best!! An excellent first episode, the Battle of the Gullet was legendary, one of the best battles in the series. The ending left me shattered, it's incredible what happened. My rating for the episode: 9/10."

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Another user wrote, "An excellent start to the season, with a tremendous pace where almost all the time things are happening. I would have liked to see the Starks battle the Lannisters before getting to the Demon plot, but other than that, we have a great naval battle and a spectacular chapter closing. For those who didn't know what was going to happen, I'm sure he left them with their mouths open. I was completely shocked, at least. And believe me, the war has just begun. What did you think of this first episode of the third season of House of the Dragon?"

"Watching House of the Dragon episodes once ain't enough. I watch the YouTube breakdown then re-watch the episode again so I don't miss no hidden gems", wrote the third user.

All about House of the Dragon S3

House of the Dragon S3 premiered in India today, ie, on June 21, and is based on the events of the book Fire & Blood, a prequel novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series by George RR Martin. Fire & Blood tells the history of House Targaryen, the dynasty that ruled the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros in the backstory of his series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

The second half of this first volume (an expanded version of The Rogue Prince and The Princess and the Queen) has been adapted into the HBO series House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon S3 currently streams in India on the OTT platform JioHotstar.