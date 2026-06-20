/House of the Dragon season 3 release: Here’s the exact release time in India



House of the Dragon is set to release on June 21 after a long wait, and this time fans are even more eager because of the battle between Team Black and Team Green. Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the show is set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Debuted on August 21, 2022 on HBO, with season 2 released on June 16, 2024, the show has been a hit from day one. Now, as Season 3 is set to arrive, here are the details you should know.

At what time will House of the Dragon release in India?

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To watch the high-stakes drama unfold, Indian fans will have to wake up pretty early on Monday morning, June 22. Starring Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Matt Smith, the much-awaited House of the Dragon season 3 will stream in India on June 22, 2026, on JioHotstar.

In the US, new episodes usually release on Sundays at 9:00 PM (ET) on HBO / Max. That means in India, episodes drop on Mondays around 6:30–7:30 AM IST.

Like season 2, the upcoming season will have eight episodes, releasing on a weekly basis before the finale on August 9.

Which cast members are returning for House of the Dragon season 3

The other cast members are: Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Jefferson Hall as Jason and Tyland Lannister

Tom Bennett as Ulf White

New faces in House of the Dragon

James Norton as Ormund Hightower

Dan Fogler as Torrhen Manderly

Tommy Flanagan as Roderick Dustin

Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort

Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent

Joplin Sibtain as Ser Jon Roxton



What will House of the Dragon Season 3 show?