/House of the Dragon season 3 release: Here’s the exact release time in India

House of the Dragon is set to release on June 21 after a long wait, and this time fans are even more eager because of the battle between Team Black and Team Green. Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the show is set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
Debuted on August 21, 2022 on HBO, with season 2 released on June 16, 2024, the show has been a hit from day one. Now, as Season 3 is set to arrive, here are the details you should know.
At what time will House of the Dragon release in India?
To watch the high-stakes drama unfold, Indian fans will have to wake up pretty early on Monday morning, June 22. Starring Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Matt Smith, the much-awaited House of the Dragon season 3 will stream in India on June 22, 2026, on JioHotstar.
In the US, new episodes usually release on Sundays at 9:00 PM (ET) on HBO / Max. That means in India, episodes drop on Mondays around 6:30–7:30 AM IST.
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Like season 2, the upcoming season will have eight episodes, releasing on a weekly basis before the finale on August 9.
Which cast members are returning for House of the Dragon season 3
The other cast members are: Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen
Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower
Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen
Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen
Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen
Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon
Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon
Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower
Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole
Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen
Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria
Matthew Needham as Larys Strong
Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen
Jefferson Hall as Jason and Tyland Lannister
Tom Bennett as Ulf White
New faces in House of the Dragon
James Norton as Ormund Hightower
Dan Fogler as Torrhen Manderly
Tommy Flanagan as Roderick Dustin
Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort
Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent
Joplin Sibtain as Ser Jon Roxton
What will House of the Dragon Season 3 show?
After Season 2, which had shocking deaths and heartbreaking twists, Season 3 will likely continue from where the previous season ended, showing the Targaryen fight for the throne. As seen in the trailer, the upcoming season will be full of large-scale battles as the war intensifies and dragons are unleashed across Westeros. There are piles of bodies left behind, but who will win remains the biggest question.