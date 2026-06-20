/House of the Dragon season 3 cast: 20+ actors return, who has left, and the 7 new stars

The war between Black and Green is almost get to start! House of the Dragon season 3 premieres on Sunday, June 21, with the eight-episode season airing weekly on Sunday nights. In India, the show will premiere on Monday morning.
After a long wait, House of the Dragon is finally returning to television screens with its highly anticipated third season. As the brutal civil war escalates, fans are preparing to once again choose between the Blacks and the Greens in what promises to be the most explosive chapter of the saga yet.
With the premiere just days away, here we take a look at cast - returning, new and who have lot.
Leading the charge once again are the three central figures of the conflict.
Matt Smith returns as Prince Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important warriors in Westeros. Emma D'Arcy is back as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, leader of team Black and Olivia Cooke reprises her role as Queen Alicent Hightower, who is determined to secure her family's legacy continues to fuel Team Green's ambitions.
Season 3 will also see the return of many fan-favourite characters from both sides of the conflict.
Steve Toussaint returns as Lord Corlys Velaryon, the legendary Sea Snake and one of Team Black's important allies. Fabien Frankel is back as Ser Criston Cole, the fierce knight.
Ewan Mitchell returns as Prince Aemond Targaryen, whose actions have already changed the course of the war.
While some characters have departed, season 3 will introduce a host of new players ready to influence the fate of Westeros.
Ser Roderick Dustin (Team Black), Lord Ormund Hightower (Team Green), 3. Ser Torrhen Manderly (Team Black), 4. Daeron Targaryen (Team Green), 5. Alysanne Blackwood (Team Black), Ser Luthor Largent (Team Black), 7. Ser Jon Roxton (Team Green), Ser Adrian Redfort (Team Black), Lord Glendon Footly (Team Green).
In total, 22 cast members have been confirmed to return for the new season. Sonoya Mizuno reprises her role as Mysaria.
Other returning stars include:
Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower
Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon
Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen.
Perhaps the most heartbreaking absence is Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, portrayed by Eve Best. The fearless dragonrider died in the season 2 after one of the dramatic battles of the series.
Several other familiar faces also appear to be missing from the season 3 cast list will be Simon Russell Beale, who portrayed Ser Simon Strong, has not been announced as returning.
Ellora Torchia, who joined the series as Kat during season 2, is also absent from the lineup.