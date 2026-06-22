Spoilers ahead

The first episode of House of the Dragon season 3 is out, and it picks up where season 2 left off, in the tussle between the Greens, Team Alicent, and the Blacks, Team Rhaenyra. The conflict has only grown more brutal, and now the war has begun. If you recall episode 3 of season 2, when Alicent and Rhaenyra meet in secret, it showed two women who understood the war's aftermath and were trying to handle it with reason. After that, as everyone knows, everything collapsed, and war and bloodshed are the reality. This episode also comes with those emotions, where war is not the need, but it is something that will eventually happen.

The new season opens with war, new characters, and a battle that claims a few lives, not surprising, given the Game of Thrones world, where anything can happen at any time.

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Episode 1, titled Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood, delivered plenty of thrills, bloodshed, bodies, and characters. But the debut felt like it lacked the grip to fully hold attention, but like always, the show is a spectacle that makes you return to it. Here’s hoping things become more electric and character-focused in the coming weeks.

What happens in the first episode of House of the Dragon?

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) Photograph: (X)

In the grey, gruelling world of Westeros, the fight is for the Iron Throne. While strategy is debated both in the palace and on the battlefield, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) remains the lone woman with power in a room full of men, including her own son, who refuse to believe her when it comes to trusting Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Once her best friend, Alicent, arrived at King’s Landing last season with an offer for peace. But in that room of men and one woman, they convinced Rhaenyra that Alicent can't be trusted. While episode 1 establishes who is doing what and where things are heading, the Battle of the Gullet takes centre stage. There’s plenty of dragon dancing, with one dragon killed. Rhaenyra has more dragons, and her side is bolstered by new bastard dragonriders: Ulf (Tom Bennett), Addam (Clinton Liberty), and Hugh (Kieran Bew). But she has lost something very precious to her.

Meanwhile, Alicent’s elder son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), is half-burnt and bedridden. Yet he leaves the palace with Lord Larys. Her second son, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), listens to no one and is intent only on defeating the Blacks. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the Sea Snake, is aboard his ship, this time with his bastard son, to whom he’s confessing his past. But the war begins, dragons interfere, and things still end in tragedy.

Still from episode one Photograph: (X/HBO)

House of the Dragon: How is it?

Led by the cast we are all familiar with, the stakes in episode 1 aren’t urgent but slow and balanced between war and political talks. Running an hour long, the new season starts with the right balance between its emotional weight and a war that has grown bigger than Alicent and Rhaenyra. It feels like the show is finally embracing the reality of war after two seasons of clever politics and betrayal. At the same time, several moments feel distant, lacking the connection or rhythm that made us stick to this franchise. But it’s unfair to judge too much; it’s only episode 1, and more can unfold. The episode also keeps things at a distance, observing characters from afar without digging deep. So have to wait.

Still of Daemon (Matt Smith) Photograph: (X/HBO)

The episode's one great part was at the climax, which has surely built excitement for the second episode. Watching the battle unfolding in the sea, dragons flying in the sky, and the eagerness to see who is going to be killed this time remains intact. However, what I have not been a big fan of in the GOT franchise was the number of characters, while House of Dragon is far more limited in the number of characters in GOT, but still, in this episode 1, dozens of characters are all here, so it needs attention.

Queen Rhaenyra, the best scene

The most impactful scene in episode 1 was surely not the kiss (ifkyk), but the one where Rhaenyra is locked in a room by her own son, Prince Jacaerys, as she prepares to head to war. On his command, her guard refuses to open the door. The scene features Rhaenyra responding after she’s told he only wishes to protect her,“I never asked to be protected.”

Snobbing and angry at the same time, she says, “I may appear to have the weak and feeble body of a woman, but I possess the heart and spirit of a king.”

This is how a woman, who is the queen, the dragon-rider, is challenged not only by other men, but by her own son, at her own home, who believes he will be the one to bring her victory.

Daemon (Matt Smith) had nothing much to play in episode one, but he surely has a much bigger role to play in upcoming episodes and in the fight for the throne.

Final verdict