/One dragon, two team black members: Every major death in House of the Dragon's Battle of the Gullet

This post contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon season 3

After a two-year gap, House of the Dragon season 3 premiered on Sunday, June 21, on HBO. The very first episode features several major casualties during the Battle of the Gullet, including the apparent deaths of some key characters.

Based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the third season continues the escalating civil war in Westeros between the Greens and the Blacks, who support Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen's claim to the Iron Throne