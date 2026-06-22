/One dragon, two team black members: Every major death in House of the Dragon's Battle of the Gullet

Based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the third season continues the escalating civil war in Westeros between the Greens (Queen Alicent's faction), and the Blacks, who support Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen's claim to the Iron Throne.
This post contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon season 3
After a two-year gap, House of the Dragon season 3 premiered on Sunday, June 21, on HBO. The very first episode features several major casualties during the Battle of the Gullet, including the apparent deaths of some key characters.
Based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the third season continues the escalating civil war in Westeros between the Greens and the Blacks, who support Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen's claim to the Iron Throne
The premiere episode adapts the Battle of the Gullet, one of the most significant conflicts of the Dance of the Dragons. As Rhaenyra's war effort intensifies, her strongest ally, Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Snake, is sent to secure Blackwater Bay. However, his fleet comes under attack from the Triarchy.
Leading the enemy forces is Sharako Lohar, who is determined to kill Corlys. During the battle, Lohar throws Ser Tyland Lannister overboard and later launches a direct attack on Corlys's ship.
Tyland is presumed dead after being pushed into the sea by Sharako Lohar. Before doing so, Lohar reveals that her only motive was never to win the war for the Greens but to take revenge against Corlys Velaryon. Although Tyland disappears in the war, his fate remains uncertain.
After pushing Tyland into the waters, Lohar crashes into the Sea Snake's ship and confronts Corlys's forces. However, she is challenged by Alyn of Hull, Corlys's bastard son. The two engage in a fierce and bloody battle, and she dies.
Three dragons take part in the Battle of the Gullet. Prince Jacaerys Velaryon rides Vermax, while Lady Baela Targaryen joins the battle on Moondancer. Together, they destroy many of the Triarchy's ships with dragonfire.
However, Vermax becomes a target during the battle. Although Moondancer helps him and saves. But the dragon is again hit ,which eventually brings the dragon down. After being struck again, Vermax crashes into the sea and this time, he's not able to come up.
Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen have lost her eldest son, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon. With the intentions to win the battle for his mother, Jace joins the battle despite the danger and flies with his dragon Vermax. After his dragon hit, he saves himself from drowning in the sea, but as he tries to swim and save himself, the arrows hit him, and we have the shocking death, which will shape Rhaenyra's fight against the Greens.
Corlys Velaryon is also presumed dead, though his fate remains unclear. During the chaos of the battle, he slips into the ship as he fights with Sharako Lohar. Despite Alyn's attempts to find him, Corlys is not being found, leaving everyone in doubt.