/Hamnet OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Oscar-winning drama in India

Chloé Zhao's Hamnet dominated the award season of 2026, and now, after months of waiting, the movie is set to release on OTT in India. So, fans who missed the movie on the big screen can watch it. Starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, the historical drama was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Buckley, who won.

Set in the 16th century, the heart-wrenching drama revolves around the marriage of William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and Agnes (Jessie Buckley), and the devastating loss they suffered, which would go on to inspire one of literature's most enduring works.

Hamnet to release on OTT in India: Here's when and where you can watch it

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Zhao's Oscar-winning period drama is set to arrive on the digital platform in India. It will make its digital debut exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 7th August. The movie is adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, Hamnet tenderly captures the life they create, the tragedy that shatters it, and the grief they must learn to carry as a family.

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Hailed by critics as "heartbreaking", "hauntingly beautiful" and "one of the year's finest literary adaptations", Hamnet has garnered widespread acclaim for its nuanced storytelling, Chloé Zhao's evocative direction, and the extraordinary performances.

The film has gone on to earn numerous accolades, including the Academy Award for Best Actress for Jessie Buckley, the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama, and the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. More than a retelling of Shakespeare's legacy, the film is a tender and unforgettable portrait of the family behind one of history's greatest writers. This 7th August, Indian audiences can finally experience this monumental cinematic masterpiece exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Talking about how he approached the character of William Shakespeare, Paul Mescal said, "For hundreds of years, Shakespeare has become this person we hold up on a pedestal, but he must have had all these complicated urges within him to write from the place that he wrote. The thing that I had to do was make this character my own. I had to stick to the history, of course, but the main thing that I focused on was his work. The only thing that we really know is that these are the words he put on paper. That is his lived experience. If you dig into the meaning of certain soliloquies, you find the roots of who he is. That was where I put my attention."

Jessie Buckley, who plays Agnes Shakespeare talks about her experience the first time she read about her role, said: "I was like this is the woman I've been looking for. She is untethered, free, deeply curious, like a kind of rye whiskey, mischievous, hungry, beautiful soul of a woman. I just love her. She's like one of those people I wanted to be my new best friend. Certainly, she's a bit of an outsider in her own life, and she finds comfort and solace within this forest."