/George Clooney and family evacuate French estate amid escalating wildfires

Hollywood star George Clooney, wife Amal Clooney and their two children have been forced to evacuate their home in southeastern France as destructive wildfires continue to spread across parts of the country. The actor shared an emotional message expressing concern for both his family home and the local community, saying they do not know whether the property will survive the blaze.

George Clooney and family flee French residence amid wildfires

The couple, George and Amal Clooney stated in a letter to the city's mayor that they had left their home in Brignoles, Southern France, as per the report of USA Today. The letter said, "Dear Didier, at this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment.

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"As we evacuate Brignoles, we want to emphasise 2 things," the letter said. “First, we hope you and the people of our city are safe, and second, that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole. We love Brignoles and our friends who live there,” he wrote. In addition to their home in France, the Clooneys also own homes in England, Italy and Kentucky.

Clooney has often spoken about choosing life in France to provide a quieter and more private upbringing for his children, away from the constant attention of Hollywood. The family's connection to Brignoles has grown over the years, making the evacuation especially emotional. The Clooneys, who share 9-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, made the French countryside their family's primary home last year. They were granted French citizenship in 2025.

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France wildfires

This year's wildfires in France were driven by severe heatwaves, extreme drought, and intense winds. Key factors include record-shattering temperatures exceeding 41–43°C (110°F), rapid dry-fuel ignition in pine forests, and dangerous pyrocumulonimbus "fire clouds" that generated erratic winds and lightning.