/Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla breaks silence on Olivier Martinez’s abuse claims

Halle Berry is facing a fresh legal dispute with her former husband Olivier Martinez over the care and custody of their son, Maceo. Martinez has accused the actress of physically abusing the teenager during an alleged September 26 incident, claims Berry has strongly denied. Amid the ongoing custody battle, Berry’s eldest daughter, Nahla Aubry, has broke silence over the abuse allegations.

Halle Berry's daughter Nahla Aubry addresses Oliver Martinez's abuse claims

Amid the custody row and abuse allegations, the latest development is when Nahla Aubry, Berry’s 18-year-old daughter from her previous relationship with Gabriel Aubry, submitted a declaration in support of her mother, as per the Page Six report.

She has stated in her declaration, "I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab or physically abuse Maceo in any way. I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo's neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her."

Nahla has further stated, "She always made time for me and prioritised what was important to me and did the same for her 13-year-old brother. She attended his games, drove him to practises and tournaments and advocated for his education. She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges and is always there when we need her." Nahla further said she was shocked and upset when she learned about the allegations and expressed concern about their effect on her relationship with Maceo and the wider family.

Allegations of Oliver Martinez against Halle Berry

Oliver Martinez has reportedly accused his ex-wife, Halle Berry, of physically abusing their 12-year-old son, Maceo. Martinez alleged in a court filing that Berry physically abused Maceo on September 26 by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck and choking him. Martinez also claimed this was not the first time Berry had physically attacked their son.

Martinez has now sought a restraining order and sole custody of Maceo, alongside a request for financial coverage of legal fees. Berry’s legal team strongly denied all allegations, calling the filing "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading".