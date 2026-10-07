/Halle Berry vs Olivier Martinez: Actress fights to reclaim custody rights over son

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has filed an ex parte application in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting to restore her 50/50 joint custody arrangement with ex-husband Olivier Martinez for their 13-year-old son, Maceo. The filing comes days after Martinez obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Berry following allegations of physical abuse during a September 26 incident.

Denying all claims of abuse, Berry is seeking tie-breaking decision-making authority over Maceo's education and health, while accusing Martinez of making unilateral decisions, alienating their son, and refusing to accept her fiancé, Van Hunt. Martinez has urged the court to reject her requests.

Halle Berry denies abuse allegations and claims victim status

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In her legal filings, Berry strongly rejected Martinez’s claims that she physically abused their son. Addressing the allegations directly, she framed herself as an advocate and survivor rather than an aggressor. “I have never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo,” Berry said in the filing. “I am a victim of domestic violence, and I help victims of domestic violence. I am not a perpetrator of violence. I would never hurt our child.”

Halle Berry claimed that Martinez has consistently made unilateral choices regarding Maceo’s education and extracurricular activities without seeking her consent. She further alleged that Martinez puts their son in the middle of parental disputes, causing emotional strain that manifests when Maceo returns to her care. According to the filing, Maceo often returns from visits with his father appearing angry and combative, taking two to three days to readjust. Berry noted that this pattern repeats sequentially, damaging her relationship with her son.

Disagreements over education, therapy, and decision-making

The filings highlight significant friction over Maceo’s educational and psychological needs. Berry accused Martinez of stalling essential psychoeducational services and early interventions, which she claims has led to academic delays and heightened behavioral issues. She also alleged Martinez used Maceo's soccer activities as leverage during disagreements and shared false narratives with teachers and therapists.While Martinez believes Maceo is old enough to make his own choices to maintain parental harmony, Berry argued that major life decisions should remain with the parents. Consequently, she requested tie-breaking authority when consensus cannot be reached.

Friction over fiancé Van Hunt's role

Berry's fiancé, musician Van Hunt, has also become a focal point in the dispute. Berry stated that Hunt plays an important role in Maceo’s life, but Martinez’s refusal to accept his presence has blocked Maceo from participating in blended family therapy sessions aimed at creating a healthier home environment.

Martinez pushes back against requests