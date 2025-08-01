/Grammy-winning San Antonio Tejano legend Flaco Jiménez dies at 86, condolences pour in from fans

American singer, songwriter, and musician Flaco Jiménez, who is known for playing Norteno and Tejano music, has passed away at the age of 86. His family confirmed his death in a social media post. Soon after the news of his passing, condolences poured in from fans. However, his cause of death has not been revealed by his family.

What is the main cause of death of Flaco Jimenez?

Although the family had shared a note on social media informing his fans about his demise, it did not reveal the exact reason. However, as per reports, the legendary musician was dealing with a health complication and was hospitalised earlier this year on January 12. As per reports, it was stated that he was 'facing a medical hurdle'.

Flaco Jiménez's family thanks fans, Tributes pour in

Flaco Jiménez's family took to his Facebook handle and shared a post informing about his death and thanked his fans for cherishing his music and for all the memories. The caption read, "It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jiménez. He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely. Thank you to all of his fans and friends- those who cherished his music".

Fans flooded social media platforms and mourned the demise of a great legend. One user wrote, “RIP to San Antonio’s greatest export, the squeezebox king, Flaco Jimenez. This photo was taken the first month The Squeezebox was open, we were honored to have him grace our stage several times- A true pioneer and San Anto original… This is a sad day for the city.”

Another user wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with the Jimenez family. May Flaco RIP". "RIP to Flaco Jimenez, king of the accordion", wrote the third user.

Flaco Jimenez's rise to stardom: From iconic songs to winning Grammys

Flaco Jimenez, of Mexican descent, began performing at the age of seven with his father, a pioneer of conjunto music, and began recording at age fifteen as a member of Los Caporales. He was given the nickname "Flaco" (which translates as "Skinny" into English), which was also his father's nickname.

He is known for having played Norteño, Tex-Mex, and Tejano music. Jiménez has been a solo performer and session musician, as well as a member of the Texas Tornados and Los Super Seven.