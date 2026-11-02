/Filmmaker Michael Mann hospitalised after accidental shooting at LA gun range

Michael Mann, the acclaimed filmmaker known for directing crime dramas such as Heat and Collateral, was recently injured in an accidental shooting at a gun range in Los Angeles. The 83-year-old director was taken to a hospital after a firearm accidentally discharged while he was attempting to holster it. His representative has since confirmed that Mann sustained a superficial injury and received medical treatment.

Michael Mann taken to hospital after accidental gun discharge

The 83-year-old director was taken to a hospital after a firearm accidentally discharged while he was attempting to holster it during a target practice session on Saturday, October 31. Confirming the news, the Hollywood filmmaker's representatives said in a statement to Variety, "On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon was accidentally discharged while holstered, resulting in a superficial injury to the film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released."

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the Range L.A., and LAPD confirmed he was in stable condition at the time of the call, as per the TMZ report.

Michael Mann's upcoming project

Despite the recent accident, Mann remains involved in his upcoming filmmaking projects. The director is developing Heat 2, a sequel to his acclaimed 1995 crime drama.

The upcoming film is based on the novel of the same name, co-written by Mann and Meg Gardiner and published in 2022. The project is expected to move into production early next year. The sequel will star Leonardo DiCaprio as Chris Shiherlis and Christian Bale as Vincent Hanna.

All about Michael Mann

Michael Mann is regarded as one of Hollywood's influential filmmakers, with a career spanning several decades. He is best known for directing Heat (1995), the crime thriller starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. The film is widely recognised for its elaborate action sequences and its portrayal of a police detective pursuing a professional criminal.