/Digger world premiere: Tom Cruise welcomes Prince William and Kate as star-studded cast gathers; actor calls role ‘totally outrageous’

The grand world premiere of Tom Cruise's latest film, Digger, took place in London at Leicester Square on Tuesday, and it was a star-studded event. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, the film stars Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an immensely wealthy oil tycoon whose decisions set off a catastrophic chain of events.

The screening also welcomed Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, among the special guests.

Tom Cruise opens up about his character

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Cruise's striking transformation in the film has been a hot topic of conversation since the first look was released. Appearing as the eccentric businessman with grey hair, facial prosthetics and a padded bodysuit, the actor looked almost unrecognisable. However, Cruise said the physical makeover was not the hardest part of the role.

"He's the kind of character that says things that some people think, some people can't imagine thinking. I've never read a character like it. I've never read a film like this," he said at the London premiere.

He also called Digger "totally outrageous".

Prince William, Kate attend the premiere

The presence of the Prince and Princess of Wales added a royal touch to the London premiere. William was seen in a black velvet suit jacket, while Kate chose a floor-length purple gown by designer Jenny Packham.

The couple met Cruise and Iñárritu on the red carpet and also greeted other members of the cast.

The premiere was organised as the Film and TV Charity's Royal Film Performance, an event that brings together members of the royal family and the entertainment industry.

Cruise also acknowledged William and Kate from the stage, thanking them for attending and supporting the event.

The actor spoke about Iñárritu as well, saying, "Alejandro, You are one of one, and I have so admired your films from the very first one. And to have the opportunity to work with you has been one of the great dreams of mine and a pleasure. You’ll see — this character, what he’s created, I’ve never seen anything like it. I don’t know, his mind is just extraordinary."

The London premiere was also attended by Salma Hayek, Hannah Waddingham, Riz Ahmed, Emma D'Arcy and other celebrities.

About Digger

The cast also features Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Emma D’Arcy and Sophie Wilde in key roles. The film revolves around Digger Rockwell, a powerful man whose actions inadvertently unleash an ecological catastrophe. As the consequences escalate, Rockwell attempts to prevent total destruction, presenting himself as a person capable of saving humanity.