Dexter: Resurrection star Michael C. Hall reveals his favourite scene in the new show

The highly anticipated sequel series Dexter: Resurrection has finally made its debut. Actor Michael C. Hall, who is reprising his role as the infamous serial killer Dexter Morgan, opened up about the show and his favourite scene to film in a recent interview. The show is a sequel to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood and is based on the books by Jeff Lindsay. It follows the vigilante serial killer Dexter, who targets other serial killers. The new show is the third spin-off of the original series and is set two weeks after the events of New Blood.

Michael C. Hall reflects on a powerful reunion

Speaking about Resurrection with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael C. Hall shared that his favourite scene to film was his confrontation with Angel Batista. Actor David Zayas is reprising his role from the original series.

“That scene is one of my favourite scenes I’ve ever gotten to play in the show. It’s a scene you could only enjoy if you’ve been doing something for as long as we’ve been doing it. We have real memories between us as actors,” he said.



“It’s really bittersweet for him to reconnect with someone who was once his friend and colleague when it was a much simpler relationship.”

A new mystery and familiar faces

Dexter: Resurrection is set a week after the events of New Blood, with Dexter on the trail of his lost son, Harrison Morgan, played by Jack Alcott. Harrison’s disappearance is somehow connected to the eccentric billionaire Leon Prater, played by Peter Dinklage. Resurrection boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Dominic Fumusa, James Remar, and Krysten Ritter.

When and where to watch Dexter: Resurrection

The first two episodes debuted on Paramount+ Premium on 11 July. The show will make its TV debut on Showtime on 13 July at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Season one will consist of 10 episodes, with the third episode dropping on 18 July and the finale releasing on 5 September. Indian fans of the show can watch the first two episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

