Dexter: Resurrection season 1 is out, here’s everything you need to know

Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 has finally made its debut. The show is a sequel series to Dexter and its follow-up, Dexter: New Blood, with Michael C. Hall reprising his role as the killer of killers on Paramount+ Premium. Dexter was created by James Manos Jr. and made its TV debut in 2006. It became one of the most critically acclaimed and most-watched shows during its eight-season run. The original series followed serial killer Dexter Morgan, who targeted other serial killers. The show has won multiple awards, including two Golden Globes.

What to expect in Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection is set a week after the events of New Blood, with Dexter on the trail of his lost son, Harrison Morgan, played by Jack Alcott. Harrison’s disappearance is somehow connected to the eccentric billionaire Leon Prater, played by Peter Dinklage. Resurrection boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Dominic Fumusa, James Remar, and Krysten Ritter.

The series will also feature a variety of guest stars, including Neil Patrick Harris, John Lithgow, Eric Stonestreet, David Dastmalchian, Erik King, Jimmy Smits, and Marc Menchaca.

When and where to watch Dexter: Resurrection

The first two episodes debuted on Paramount+ Premium on 11 July. The show will make its TV debut on Showtime on 13 July at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Season one will consist of 10 episodes, with the third episode dropping on 18 July and the finale releasing on 5 September.

James Manos Jr. has hinted that the first season will set up their planned multi-season story arc for the show. The first two episodes, titled “A Beating Heart...” and “Camera Shy”, have met with positive critical reception and have long-time Dexter fans excited for what comes next. Indian fans of the show can watch the first two episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

