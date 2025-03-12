Popular American actor Eric Stonestreet, who is widely known for his longstanding role in Modern Family, will now be seen taking up a very different role in Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter Resurrection will take forward the story of suspense, crime, and serial killers.

He is the latest actor who has signed up for the show.

Dexter: Resurrection - What to expect

In the new series, Erix Stonestreet will take on the role of Al, a Kansas City native who finds himself under suspicion of being a serial killer. He is set to appear in four episodes.

Alongside him, other rumoured serial killers will be played by Neil Patrick Harris and Krysten Ritter, adding even more intrigue to the project.

As the news came out, Eric Stonestreet confirmed his role and took to Instagram to share the happy development with his fans. He wrote, “I too have some free agency news. Very excited to work with this outstanding group of people.”

Set to premiere this summer, Dexter: Resurrection will continue the twisted tale of Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall. The series will dive deeper into the mind of the forensic blood spatter analyst who leads a double life as a vigilante serial killer.

While Eric is the latest addition to the cast, the series will also feature Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, and returning Dexter alumni Jennifer Carpenter, David Zayas, James Remar, and Jack Alcott.

Dexter: The original series

The original Dexter series, which aired from 2006 to 2013, became a cultural phenomenon following Dexter’s deadly pursuit of criminals who had escaped justice. The show won multiple awards, including four Emmys, two Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.