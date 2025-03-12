“I passed with flying colours”, said Wendy Williams about getting a mental competency test at a hospital following a dramatic exit from the assisted living facility where she lives at the moment. Wendy Williams has been living under conservatorship with a legal guardian appointed for her wellbeing.

The popular talk show host, however, calls all this unnecessary and wants to be free of conservatorship.

Wendy wants to be out of conservatorship

Wendy appeared on Good Day New York on March 11. Calling into the live segment from the hospital, Williams said she received mental competency tests following her 2023 dementia diagnosis and claims that she is "cognitively impaired." She said, “I passed with flying colours.”

Her caretaker, Ginalia Monterrosa, accompanied her at the hospital, and Williams asked her to “elaborate on everything.”

Ginalia then told the show’s anchor, "She had those tests, she’s been deemed she is not incapacitated. I think it’s great news, and it’s public, and everybody knows factually that Wendy’s not incapacitated.”

Ginalia later revealed that she called the NYPD for a welfare check on Wendy because “there isn’t anything right now that legally allows Wendy to bring an attorney on board.”

Wendy Williams wants to go back to her normal life

Wendy is happy that these independent tests were conducted examining her psychological wellbeing. On the show, she said that she hopes to be free of conservatorship so that she can live a normal life, which includes staying in her house in New York and “going back to work”.