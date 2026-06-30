/Daveigh Chase cause of death: How the Lilo & Stitch star died at 35

The death of actress Daveigh Chase, best known as the voice of Lilo Pelekai in Disney’s classic animated Lilo & Stitch franchise, shocked fans. A few weeks after her reported passing, the cause of death was revealed as AIDS. She allegedly died on June 16.

On June 29, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner reportedly stated that Chase died of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, or AIDS. The secondary cause was listed as “chronic polysubstance use.”

Chase’s death was announced by her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez. At the time, he said she had been battling meningitis and a blood infection that led to septic complications. According to TMZ, she was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier this month for malnutrition.

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She reportedly passed away at the hospital, and the manner of death was listed as natural.

Chase had been homeless and had struggled with substance abuse since age 13. In an interview with The New York Times, her father, John David Schwallier, said she had long battled addiction and that he had not spoken with her in many years. Chase also faced several drug possession charges.

Following her reported death, Hernandez launched a GoFundMe for Chase.

“Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life. Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from Lilo & Stitch, Spirited Away, and Donnie Darko,” he wrote. “But behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship. After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA. When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.''

Daveigh Chase’s career