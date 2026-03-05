/Cillian Murphy breaks silence on playing Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter series

The highly-anticipated Harry Potter series' production began last year, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the newbies step into the shoes of characters who have marked their places in the film franchise and are still loved by every individual to this day. With much hype and several rumours going around the show, Cillian Murphy playing the role of Lord Voldemort has been going around for some time. The Hollywood actor has now addressed it.

What did Cillian Murphy say about Lord Voldemort's role in the Harry Potter show?

The Oscar winner playing the role of the Dark Lord had been circulating over a year ago and gained momentum when Ralph Fiennes, who had played the role in the film, supported the rumour and endorsed the idea. In a recent report by The Times, Cillian Murphy shut down the speculation by saying, "I'm categorically not. Can you make that the headline?"

Earlier, this year in January, during an interaction with Let's Talk Film, Ralph Fiennes had said in a clip, "I think Cillian Murphy is very good. A very good choice." The clip had later gone viral on social media platforms.

All about Harry Potter show

The Harry Potter series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. The newcomers, Dominic McLaughlin, will be playing Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will be playing Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will be playing Ron Weasley. Reportedly, these individuals were chosen out of thousands of candidates.