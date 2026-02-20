/Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor to star in film adaption of Emily Henry's Beach Read; Here's what we know

Phoebe Dynevor gained global recognition for portraying the role of Daphne in the Regency-era romance show Bridgerton. The Hollywood actress is all set to make everyone swoon in drama, which will be an adaptation of Emily Henry's 2020 novel Beach Read. Let's delve in to know more about what role Phoebe will be playing in the upcoming project.

What role will Phoebe Dynevor be playing in the upcoming project of Beach Read?

Phoebe Dynevor will be starring as January Andrews in the film adaptation of Emily Henry's 2020 bestseller novel titled Beach Read, as per the report of The Hollywood Reporter. The adaptation of Henry's People We Meet on Vacation was co-written by Kuang, who will be directing the feature take from her own script for 20th Century Studios.

While, reportedly, Neal H. Moritz will produce via his Original Films. Karina Rahardja will be executively producing, and in addition, Sarah Shephard and Catherine Hughes will be overseeing the 20th.

All about Beach Read novel

Emily Henry's contemporary romance novel titled Beach Read was released in 2020 alongside an audiobook by Penguin Random House Audio. It tells the story of January Andrews, a successful romance novel writer who is struggling after the death of her father and the discovery that he was having an affair. In the midst of all the chaos in her life, she meets Augustus Everett, a former rival in college and now an acclaimed literary fiction author. How they bond and challenge each other to spend the summer writing a novel forms the main crux of the story.

All about Phoebe Dynevor

Born in Greater Manchester, Phoebe Dynevor is the daughter of screenwriter Tim Dynevor and actress Sally Dynevor. In 2009, 14-year-old Dynevor landed her first role as Siobhan Mailey in the fifth series of Waterloo Road. Later, she made appearances in several British dramas such as Monroe and The Musketeers.