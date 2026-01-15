/Bridgerton season 4 part 2 trailer: Benedict and Sophie's fairy-tale's love is tested by society

After a shocking part 1, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting Part 2 of Bridgerton season 4, which is set to premiere on February 26. Ahead of its release, Netflix has unveiled the trailer, which is sure to take your excitement to the next level.

Inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels, Bridgerton season 4 has eight episodes split into two parts. This season revolves around Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) Cinderella-esque plot.

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 trailer

Part 2 continues after the cliffhanger ending of the first part, which saw Benedict asking

Sophie was to be his mistress, leaving her in deep shock, as she had expected a marriage proposal instead. The trailer opens with Benedict questioning Sophie about why she did not reply to his letter. On this, she replies, ''because I do not wish to see you.''

In the letter, Sophie says, ''being a mistress is the last thing I want.''

While Benedict is deeply in love with her, societal expectations hold him back. He struggles to accept Sophie as his wife, convincing himself that he cannot marry a maid.

Despite their attempts to stay apart, they are unable to keep away from each other. The trailer also shows Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) returning from India with their baby.

Apart from Benedict and Sophie’s romance, viewers will also see developments in other relationships. Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis) continue their story after sharing a passionate “tea” moment. Meanwhile, Francesca (Hannah Dodd) is left shocked when John’s (Victor Alli) cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) arrives in London.

Talking about Sophie and Benedict, showrunner Jess Brownell says, ''Benedict lives in a fantasy world. Sophie lives in a hard reality. You have two characters who are at opposite ends of a pole, and rather than either of them needing to get all the way to the other side, they both need to travel to the middle. Between fantasy and reality, true love lies in the middle — neither one creates the circumstances for romance to bloom. You have to embrace a little bit of both.”

This season is based on the third book in Julia Quinn's novel series, An Offer From A Gentleman and this time it revolves around a romance between a Lord and a maid.

Bridgerton Season 4 part 1, ending explained

With a grasp of breath, Bridgerton season 4 part 1 ends as Benedict Bridgerton tells his feelings to Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). But all this crumbles down to a shocking climax that many watched with wide eyes, wondering - Is this the end of the love story before any actual love saga begins?