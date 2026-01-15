/Bridgerton S4 world premiere: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Katie Leung and more grace the event in Paris

Popular show Bridgerton is all set to return with the fourth season on streaming giant Netflix. While many are eagerly waiting for its release, the world premiere of the show was held in Paris. The cast, including Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, and Katie Leung (best known for her role as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise), attended the event. Several videos and pictures have since then gone viral on social media.

Celebrities' gala time at Bridgerton season 4's world premiere

The celebration was live-streamed globally on Tudum from Paris' historic Palais Brongniart is a major event that took fans by surprise. The event included the red carpet moments, a surprise performance, and a virtual screening of season 4's premiere episode. In one of the videos shared on X, the whole cast cheerfully set themselves to take a group pic.

In another video, actress Yerin Ha could be seen greeting Luke Thompson's parents.

While in another, actress and Harry Potter star Katie Leung was also seen gracing the premiere.

Other stars, including Claudia Jessie, Ruth Gemmell, and Golda Rosheuvel also attended the event. Netflix even released new episodes, i.e.,

Part 1 (Jan. 29)

Episode 1: “The Waltz”

Episode 2: “Time Transfixed”

Episode 3: “The Field Next to the Other Road”

Episode 4: “An Offer from a Gentleman”

Part 2 (Feb. 26)

Episode 5: “Yes or No”

Episode 6: “The Passing Winter”

Episode 7: “The Beyond”

Episode 8: “Dance in the Country”

All about Bridgerton season 4

Bridgerton, a historical Regency romance series, is based on the book of the same name by Julia

Quinn. It is Shondaland's first scripted show for Netflix. It follows the close-knit siblings of the noble and influential Bridgerton family as they navigate the highly social season, where young marriageable nobility and gentry are introduced into society.

The series is set during the early 19th century in an alternative London Regency era, in which George III established racial equality and granted aristocratic titles to people of colour due to the African heritage of his wife, Queen Charlotte.