/Benedict’s shocking proposal to Sophie's truth: Bridgerton season 4 part 1 explained

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), one is a lord, the other a maid. How will their love story end? Will Benedict ever marry her, or will Sophie accept her destiny?
With a grasp of breath, Bridgerton season 4 part 1 ends as Benedict Bridgerton tells his feelings to Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). But all this crumbles down to a shocking climax that many watched with wide eyes, wondering - Is this the end of the love story before any actual love saga begins?
The fourth chapter of the much-loved Netflix show has been released, and much like season 3, this one has also been released in two parts. The first volume is out, and the second one is set to stream on Feb 26.
This season is based on the third book in Julia Quinn's novel series, An Offer From A Gentleman and this time it revolves around a romance between a Lord and a maid.
The audience returns to the town of Mayfair, London, in the Victorian era. Every lady is dressed properly, and we step back into the famous Bridgerton household once again. This time, the story focuses on the second son and one of the eligible bachelorettes of the town, which he's probably not.
Resistant to getting married and finding a partner, he is pushed by his mother, Violet, and finally agrees to attend the first ball of the season. There, to his surprise, he meets a girl, Sophie, whose face is hidden behind a mask and is not looking for a partner. After their Cinderella-esque meeting, she runs away, and Benedict becomes obsessed with this enigmatic lady. She leaves behind only one silver glove, and with no other clue.
Sophie is a maid in the Penwood house of her late father, which is now being run by her stepmother, Araminta (Katie Leung). After she comes to know that Sophie attended the Bridgertons’ ball. Although, like always, she tried to put pressure on Sophie. But shockingly, this time she speaks up, and hence she has been asked to leave the house, left with nothing.
Benedict and Sophie meet in the countryside when Sophie is protecting a fellow maid, and Benedict steps in to save them. After learning about Sophie’s situation, he offers to take her with him to London. On their way back, they are caught in a rainstorm and end up staying at one of the Bridgertons’ cottages. There, they kiss and become aware of each other’s feelings, but they maintain distance because of their societal differences.
They return to London, and Benedict offers Sophie a job at his house
In episode 4, “An Offer From a Gentleman,” Sophie starts working in the Bridgerton household. Seeing how well-educated she is, everyone is impressed, and Violet offers Sophie a permanent place in the house.
However, no one notices the growing tension between Benedict and Sophie. They share quiet moments, including gazing at the stars, with Benedict unable to look away from her. Despite this, Sophie continues to resist her feelings and even makes him leave the house. This breaks Benedict, who cannot stop thinking about her for even a second. With a heavy heart, he leaves, leaving Sophie in tears, though she understands the reality of their relationship and the societal obstacles that will only make her life hell.
Francesca and John host a family dinner at Kilmartin House, and as most of the family is away, Violet plans to spend some private time with Lord Marcus Anderson, and they end up having the most amazing time together, which Voilet has been yearning for years.
Benedict, unable to stop himself, rushes back to Sophie at the Bridgerton house. They meet on the staircase and end up kissing each other passionately. As things begin to look hopeful, and viewers expect Benedict to propose to her for marriage, he instead asks Sophie to be his mistress.
A shocked Sophie runs away, leaving Benedict confused and heartbroken.
In the final scene, Araminta and her daughters are revealed as the Bridgertons’ new neighbours, hinting at chaos and more twists in volume 2.