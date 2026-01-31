/Benedict’s shocking proposal to Sophie's truth: Bridgerton season 4 part 1 explained

With a grasp of breath, Bridgerton season 4 part 1 ends as Benedict Bridgerton tells his feelings to Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). But all this crumbles down to a shocking climax that many watched with wide eyes, wondering - Is this the end of the love story before any actual love saga begins?

The fourth chapter of the much-loved Netflix show has been released, and much like season 3, this one has also been released in two parts. The first volume is out, and the second one is set to stream on Feb 26.

This season is based on the third book in Julia Quinn's novel series, An Offer From A Gentleman and this time it revolves around a romance between a Lord and a maid.