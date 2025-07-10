/Blue Bloods Spinoff Boston Blue recasts Andrew Terraciano with Mika Amonsen mid shoot

The Blue Bloods spinoff series, Boston Blue, has undergone a major casting change amid filming. Actor Andrew Terraciano, who played the role of Sean Reagan, has been recast by Mika Amonsen in the upcoming spinoff series. Terraciano played the son of series lead Danny Reagan for fourteen seasons on Blue Bloods. No reason has been given for the sudden recasting. Boston Blue is currently a week into production. The series was announced two months after the series finale of Blue Bloods. Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis will be serving as showrunners for Boston Blue.

Danny Reagan moves to Boston in Blue Bloods spinoff

Blue Bloods was set in New York and starred Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, the patriarch of the Reagan family, an Irish Catholic family which has been working in law enforcement for generations. Boston Blue focuses on Frank's oldest son, Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, who moves to Boston after the events of the finale.

What is Boston Blue about?

The show will focus on the relationship between Danny and his son Sean as they attempt to repair their relationship. Speaking in an interview with US Weekly, Wahlberg shared a few insights: "Now, it’s just Danny going to this new world, but I can’t say a lot about it, but I could say, if he’s a Reagan, it will never be just Danny,” he told the outlet. “There’ll always be a Reagan a phone call away. And the traditions that the Reagans have, Danny wouldn’t abandon those traditions.”

New faces and familiar ties in Boston Blue

In Boston Blue, Danny will be partnered with Lena Silver, played by Sonequa Martin-Green. Silver is a rising star in the department and the granddaughter of a renowned pastor in the city whose family has deep ties to Boston's elite.

Meet the cast of Boston Blue

The supporting cast includes Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters, Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver, Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver, and Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver. The first episode of the show will be directed by Anthony Hemingway. The show is reported to feature a few cameos from the Blue Bloods cast.

Boston Blue is scheduled to premiere in September 2025.

