/Big Bang Theory universe expands with new spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe at HBO Max

Big Bang Theory is getting a new spinoff. HBO Max has greenlit the first season of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. This will be the third spinoff series set in the Big Bang Theory universe, following Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. WB will be co-producing the show with Chuck Lorre Productions, with Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady serving as executive producers. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will follow Kevin Sussman's Stuart Bloom, who played the mild-mannered comic book store owner in Big Bang Theory.

What is Stuart Fails to Save the Universe about?

The show will be a sci-fi series centred around Stuart Bloom, who must save the multiverse after he accidentally sets off a device created by Jim Parsons's Sheldon Cooper. Actress Lauren Lapkus, who played Stuart's girlfriend Denise in The Big Bang Theory, will also play a major role. John Ross Bowie and Brian Posehn will be reprising their roles from the original show.

Speaking about the show in the press release, Chuck Lorre said, “I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory would have loved, hated, and argued about.”

The legacy of The Big Bang Theory continues

Big Bang Theory followed the fun misadventures of friends Leonard Hofstadter, played by Johnny Galecki; Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons; Howard Wolowitz, played by Simon Helberg; Raj Koothrappali, played by Kunal Nayyar; and their neighbour Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco. The series became a global phenomenon and won multiple awards, including Emmys and People’s Choice Awards, throughout its twelve-season run.

Will Stuart Fails to Save the Universe be successful?

The two spinoff series, Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, have also found massive success, and hopefully, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will receive the same reception from fans. The show does not yet have an official release date, but we can expect more updates in the coming months. In the meantime, fans of the shows can watch Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

