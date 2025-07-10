/It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres as the gang crashes Abbott Elementary & The Bachelor

The highly anticipated 17th season of the hit comedy show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has made its debut. In the new season, fans can look forward to seeing the gang's crossover episode with Abbott Elementary. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was created by Rob Mac and follows the misadventures of a group of friends who run an Irish bar in Philadelphia. The show is the longest-running live-action sitcom of all time and stars Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. Before the new season premiered, showrunner and star Rob Mac teased what's in store for the gang. Taking to X, Rob Mac posted, "I think start to finish this is the best season of Sunny ever." The first two episodes of Season 17, titled "The Gang F*s Up Abbott Elementary" and "Frank Is In a Coma", will continue the crossover arc set up in Season 16 and will lead into the gang “embracing the corporate era."

Charlie Day and Danny DeVito talk Abbott and Golden Bachelor

Speaking about the crossover in a recent interview with the LA Times, stars of the show Charlie Day and Danny DeVito shared how the idea came about and revealed that there will be another with The Golden Bachelor.

“Rob has these really big ideas, like buying a soccer team. He wanted to do this Abbott crossover, and he wanted to do this Golden Bachelor episode. To be perfectly frank, I didn’t really want to do both. I think you can do one or the other. The Golden Bachelor thing I thought was funny, but I was like, maybe we could just do the Sunny characters’ version of it. But to his credit, those are the things that people latch onto and are talking about.” Charlie Day shared.

"I had no idea what they had in mind at first because I must admit, I’m not a Golden Bachelor watcher. Once I got there and figured out what they had up their sleeve, I just went with it big time," DeVito added.

Where to watch

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 is currently streaming on Hulu. Indian fans can watch the show on JioHotstar.