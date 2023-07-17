Amazing tale of how 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' saved one person's life

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (IASIP), America's longest-running, live-action comedy series is currently airing its 16th season. While the show continues to maintain its high standards and help people seek escapism in the wild exploits of the 'Gang', it may have added another feather in its cap. Turns out, a fan of the show might have been saved from a health scare after watching a recent episode.

A netizen took to the official subreddit of IASIP and said they watched the third episode of the season titled "The Gang Gets Cursed" and realised they may have been suffering from a health condition.

"For weeks prior to the airing of this episode, I had been experiencing confusion, memory issues, insomnia, hallucinations, flu symptoms, and a slew of other horrible issues. I had no idea what was causing it, and my attempts to seek medical help got me nowhere," said the netizen going by the username u/y2k_angel.

In the episode, the gang, comprising Mac (Rob Mcelhenney), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Frank (Danny DeVito) and Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) realise they may have been cursed. While De's face is paralysed, Dennis keeps forgetting things and Frank cracks open an egg to reveal blood inside.

During the 21-minute runtime of the episode, the gang sets about to reverse the curse - but in true 'Sunny' style, creating chaos across the board. However, in the end, the gang realises their bad luck may have been due to mould that had grown on the dead monkey carcass, found behind the bar, earlier in the episode.

OP finds out mould allergy Through sheer coincidence, the original poster (OP) discovered they had been suffering from a mould allergy, having deep cleaned their "girlfriend's apartment of a tonne of mould around the same time as I started having all of these confusing symptoms".

"Sure enough, I have now found out I have a severe mould allergy, and cleaning years' worth of mould from her apartment with no protective gear or ventilation triggered a horrible reaction from me, and the lingering spores kept me sick for weeks," the user said. https://www.reddit.com/r/IASIP/comments/151hg8h/the_ending_of_the_gang_gets_cursed_saved_my_life/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android_app&utm_name=androidcss&utm_term=3&utm_content=2 × "I never would have figured out what was afflicting me had it not been for this episode and could have developed a far more chronic illness. I have now moved out of that apartment and am feeling infinitely better."

Upon being asked where the mould was growing, the user said, "In her carpet all over her bathroom sink and floor".

The netizens were elated for the OP with one noting, "Who knew that Always Sunny, of all shows, would save lives? I’m glad you’re feeling better and that you got out of that apartment", while another added, "It's like how the CPR 'Staying Alive' scene in The Office sticks with everyone."

The OP thanked the show and said things may have gotten worse if they had never seen the episode.

