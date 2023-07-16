Christopher Nolan's warning against AI: ‘That’s a terrifying possibility'

Christopher Nolan has expressed his concern for Artificial Intelligence and how badly it's going to impact the world. Nolan's next Oppenheimer is set to hit the theatres soon and recently during the New York screening, the director got candid about artificial intelligence as he compared it with his new thriller, which is based on a biography titled, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

During the panel discussion following a preview screening of the movie in New York, Nolan weighed in on Artificial Intelligence and its terrifying possibilities.

“The rise of companies in the last 15 years bandying words like an algorithm — not knowing what they mean in any kind of meaningful, mathematical sense — these guys don’t know what an algorithm is,” Nolan shared at the screening, per Variety.



The director continued, “People in my business talking about it, they just don’t want to take responsibility for whatever that algorithm does.”

The panel included Nolan, Dr Thom Mason (Los Alamos National Laboratory director), physicists Dr Carlo Rovelli, Dr Kip Thorne, and author Kai Bird, who co-wrote American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Addressing the ongoing strike of actors and writers, Nolan said, “With the labour disputes going on in Hollywood right now, a lot of it — when we talk about AI, when we talk about these issues — they’re all ultimately born from the same thing, which is when you innovate with technology, you have to maintain accountability.''

During the discussion, Todd asked the panel, ''Do you think we’ll keep re-examining Oppenheimer? As our understanding of quantum physics continues, as our taming of the atom continues.''

“I hope so,” Nolan stated. “When I talk to the leading researchers in the field of AI right now, for example, they literally refer to this — right now — as their Oppenheimer moment. They’re looking to history to say, ‘What are the responsibilities for scientists developing new technologies that may have unintended consequences?'” Oppenheimer cast walks out! During the London premiere of the movie, the entire cast of the movie walked out, showing solidarity for their fellow actors and the strike.

Explaining the absence of the actors, the director told the audience, "I have to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy."

He added, "The list is enormous. Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and so many more. And we have to acknowledge, you've seen them here earlier on the red carpet, unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining my guild, one of my guilds, the writers' guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union, and we support them." More about the strike The use of Artificial Intelligence is one of the main reasons behind the SAG AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. After the failed negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), the actors union joined the writers' ongoing strike.

