/Aperture music video: DYK Harry Styles performed majority of stunts apart from singing?

Harry Styles is back with a bang in a new music video titled Aperture, and fans have already fallen in love with the singer's singing and dance moves showcased. But did you know the former One Direction singer performed the majority of the stunts in the music video? Let's delve into knowing more in detail.

Did Harry Styles perform his stunts in the Aperture music video?

As per the report of TMZ, a production source for the music video of Aperture said that the majority of the action stunts seen, which includes the gnarly staircase fall that took hours to nail – roughly six hours – and multiple takes to get right.

Reportedly, the shoot went over for three days with a full week of rehearsals in which filming was centred at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. The source also stated that the crew built a “soft staircase” specifically for insert and close-up shots, protecting Harry’s face while he fully committed to the falls.

Netizens' reaction to Harry Styles' Aperture music video

After the release of the music video, fans couldn't stop gushing about the singer and flooded social media praising his singing and dancing. One user wrote, "Harry acting, flying, dancing and doing gymnastics all in one single video. Aperture video is truly brilliant. Love the idea behind it. I can understand Harry's love for dance better now. Harry's side quests are finally paying off. I'm proud of you, Harry. I love you, baby."

Another user wrote, "Never in my life did I think I'd be watching Harry Styles do a choreography heavy music video but here we are and it's amazing. #Aperture."

"Harry Styles serves olympic choregraphy in new aperture music video", wrote the third user.

All about Harry Styles' fourth album

Harry Styles is all geared up for his fourth studio album after a hiatus of four years. The album is titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, occasionally. It is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2026, by Erskine and Columbia Records.

On 27 December 2025, Styles uploaded an eight-minute video to his YouTube channel, under the title "Forever, Forever", which included footage from the final show of his Love On Tour. On 12 January 2026, posters displaying the phrase were discovered in various cities globally. These posters directed individuals to Styles's newly established interactive website.