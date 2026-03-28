Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa will be working together for the first time in the upcoming movie titled Animal Friends. The Hollywood Cinematic Universe Project, featuring these two actors, will reportedly explore the story of two animals and their bond. Reportedly, the makers have given an updated date for the release in 2027.

When will Animal Friends release in 2027?

Animal Friends, a film from Warner Bros., has moved from June 5 to January 22 in 2027, as per the report of Variety. In addition, the report suggests that the initial release date of June 5 has several other films lined up, i.e., Masters of the Universe from Amazon/MGM, Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd starring in Lionsgate’s Power Ballad and Scary Movie from Paramount/Miramax.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Helmed by Peter Atencio, Ryan Reynolds will voice Pony, while Jason Momoa will voice the character of Bear in the story of two fugitive animals. The co-stars are Aubrey Plaza as a DEA agent, Addison Rae, Dan Levy as a Fish and Wildlife ranger, Lil Rey Howery as the voice of a bird, and Ellie Bamber. Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider wrote the screenplay for Legendary, Maximum Effort and Prime Focus Studios.

Jason Momoa and Ryan Reynolds' upcoming projects

Jason Momoa has a packed schedule with several releases lined up, i.e., Helldivers (2027), Dune: Part Three, and Street Fighter as Blanka.