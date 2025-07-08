American actress, TV personality, and model Denise Richards, who has been part of Starship Troopers and the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough, and Aaron Phypers are reportedly parting ways after 6 years of marriage. As per reports, Aaron Phypers has filed for divorce, and the court documents have revealed that he has also requested spousal support from Denise.

Details from court documents reveal Aaron Phypers' request

According to several reports, Aaron Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, Monday, in which he has cited the separation date as July 4. Denise's never turned into six years, with Aaron citing irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Moreover, he has also request spousal support after claiming that currently he has zero monthly income and reportedly Denise earns around 100k per month.

Phypers, who himself owns a healing centre in Malibu, has also requested the equal split of their entertainment business, Smoke and Mirrors Entertainment. In addition, certain property that belongs solely to him includes power tools, a 2018 Indian Dark Horse motorcycle, and a Ford Shelby GT500.

For the unversed, in December 2017, Richards began dating Aaron Phypers before his divorce from Nicollette Sheridan was finalised. On September 8, 2018, Richards and Phypers married in Malibu, California. In May 2019, Richards announced that Phypers was adopting her youngest daughter, Eloise.

Who is Denise Richards?

Denise Richards rose to fame with roles in the science fiction film Starship Troopers, the erotic thriller film Wild Things, and the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough. Her performance as Bond girl Christmas Jones in the latter, while criticized, granted Richards her mainstream breakthrough.