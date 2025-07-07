/Missing Mean Girls? 7 Similar teen comedy films to binge-watch

Navigating the awkwardness of adolescence, sometimes with a focus on social awkwardness and fitting in, is what any teenager would do. Here's a list of a few of the films focused on this particular genre.
Be it Mean Girls, 17 Again, or Legally Blonde, these teen comedies typically revolve around the lives and challenges of being teenagers, often explore themes related to high school, revenge, friendship, and romance. Check out the list of a few of these comedies you can binge-watch anytime.
Clueless is the story of Cher, a rich high-school student who is learning to cope with adolescence and its problems. She also helps a new student gain popularity and, in the process, discovers her feelings for someone. It stars Alicia Silverstone, Paul Russ, Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash, and Donald Faison among others.
Easy A tells the story of Olive, who lies to her best friend about losing her virginity to one of the college boys, and a girl overhears their conversation. Soon, her story spread across the entire school like wildfire. The film stars Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes, Penn Badgley, Stanley Tucci, and Lisa Kudrow, among others.
17 Again revolves around the life of Mike, a thirty-seven-year-old man, who is transformed into his 17-year-old self again, and he helps his children with their problems and rekindles his relationship with his wife. The film stars Zac Efron, Matthew Perry, Leslie Mann, Thomas Lennon, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Sterling Knight among others
Legally Blonde tells the story of Elle, a sorority queen, who is dumped by her boyfriend as he plans to go to law school, so she enrolls in the same school to win him back. However, she discovers that there is more to her than her looks. The film stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, and Selma Blair, among others. The film has two parts and also has a spin-off film.
It is the story of Bianca, who realises that she is being used by people to get to her popular friends, and she decides to change. She begs her former friend to rebuild her image in exchange for teaching him science. The film stars Robbie Amell, Mae Whitman, Bella Thorne, Bianca A Santos, and Skyler Samuels, among others.
The tallest girl in high school falls for a handsome foreign exchange student, and she becomes embroiled in a surprising love triangle and realizes she's far more than her insecurities about her height have led her to believe. The film stars Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, Griffin Gluck, Luke Eisner, Clara Wilsey, and Steve Zahn, among others. The film has two parts.
It tells the story of Mary and Joey, who had met at a dance, but the two realise that they are attracted to each other. But Mary rushes away before the dance is over, leaving him with a music player to figure out her identity. The film stars Selena Gomez, Drew Seeley, Jane Lynch, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Emily Perkins, among others.