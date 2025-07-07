/Missing Mean Girls? 7 Similar teen comedy films to binge-watch

Legally Blonde tells the story of Elle, a sorority queen, who is dumped by her boyfriend as he plans to go to law school, so she enrolls in the same school to win him back. However, she discovers that there is more to her than her looks. The film stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, and Selma Blair, among others. The film has two parts and also has a spin-off film.