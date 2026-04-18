/Alec Baldwin Rust shooting case: Actor to face civil trial over alleged negligence

The criminal case against Alec Baldwin began in 2021, following the fatal shooting on the sets of film Rust in New Mexico, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. October 21, 2021, in New Mexico, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. While initial charges were brought in January 2023 and dropped, they were reinstated in January 2024, leading to a trial that began on July 9, 2024, before being dismissed. But, in a major development, the Hollywood actor will be now facing a civil trial.

Details about involvement of Alec Baldwin in civil trial over Rust film shoot

As per the report of Variety, a judge in Los Angeles has ruled on a civil lawsuit accusing Alec Baldwin of acting negligently in the Rust film shoot case. The superior court judge Maurice Leiter's ruling states that a reasonable jury could find that Mr Baldwin recklessly disregarded the probability that pointing a gun in the direction of someone, with the finger on the trigger, would cause emotional distress.

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Reportedly, the lawsuit was filed by Serge Svetnoy, a gaffer on the production, against the film's producers, including Alec Baldwin, who was also the lead actor. Svetnoy has also alleged that he suffered emotional distress as a result of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins being shot on the sets of the Rust film in Mexico in 2021, when a prop gun held by Baldwin fired a live round of ammunition. The film's director Joel Souza was also shot and injured.

The same report suggests that the Svetnoy's case could be settled before trial, which is tentatively scheduled for October 12.

Trials of Alec Baldwin in Rust shooting case

On October 21, 2021, a bullet fired by Baldwin on the Bonanza City, New Mexico, near Santa Fe set off the movie and hit Hutchins and writer-director Joel Souza. The gun was a prop, and Baldwin was told it was "cold" (without ammunition). While Souza survived his injuries, Hutchins did not. The tragedy occurred during a rehearsal in a small chapel on the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a historic location for Western movies, midway through the filming of Rust. Baldwin is practising a scene in which his outlaw character, trapped by two marshals, brandishes his Colt six-shooter.

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An initial involuntary manslaughter charge prosecutors filed against Baldwin in January 2023 was dropped after, according to a person familiar with the case, the actor's legal team presented evidence the revolver was modified, allowing it to fire without the trigger being pulled. Kari Morrissey, a veteran Albuquerque criminal defence attorney who in March 2023 was appointed as a special prosecutor in the Rust case, went to a grand jury, which earlier this year charged Baldwin a second time with involuntary manslaughter.

Alec Baldwin claimed he never pulled the trigger of the firearm, and the blame was soon turned to Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who pleaded not guilty but was eventually charged with evidence tampering and sentenced to 18 months in prison. The manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dropped shortly after.

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However, the following year, Baldwin was re-indicted by a grand jury in light of a new investigation. The case ended in an unexpected dismissal in July after Baldwin’s attorneys revealed the prosecution and the Santa Fe sheriffs had concealed evidence.