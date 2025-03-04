Alec Baldwin regrets how his divorce with former partner Kim Basinger negatively impacted his relationship with their daughter, Ireland. He described the divorce and the ensuing custody battle as particularly tough, acknowledging that it had lasting effects on their bond.

Alec also stated that the media was having a party about everything. The whole thing went on for seven years. Alec recalled that the most regrettable thing about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger were married for nearly a decade, from 1993 to 2002. Public incidents, including an angry voicemail that the actor left for his daughter Ireland, led to a temporary loss of visitation rights and required him to issue a public apology.

Alec is now married to Hilaria. They got married in 2012, and the pair share three daughters, Carmen Gabriela, Maria Lucia Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, as well as four sons, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Angel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

Kim Basinger on divorce with Alec

In her previous interview from the year 2022, Basinger referred to the divorce as "heavy- duty" and acknowledged the challenges their daughter Ireland faced during that time. Basinger also stated that she and Alec did not always see eye-to-eye on co-parenting, describing him as a challenge but also stating that they have a cordial relationship now. She said, "Alec and I have a great relationship. I have great respect for where he is today and his family."

"We don't spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much. But we talk," she added. "He'll pick up the phone and call me, and we have a very genuinely cordial and, I think, loving relationship in a lot of ways, just because we share a daughter, and I don't wish him anything but everything good."

Their current status

Alec recently mentioned that he and Ireland have a good relationship. Ireland shares a cordial relationship with her half-siblings and is very sweet to them. He said he now has a "good relationship" with Ireland.

Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin co-starred in 1994's The Getaway and 1991's The Marrying Man.