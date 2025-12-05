/Actress Kim Cattrall, best known for Sex and the City, ties the knot with Russell Thomas

Kim Cattrall, who is best known for her portrayal of Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, has finally found her love. The Hollywood actress has reportedly tied the knot with Russell Thomas in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Kim Cattrall gets married to Russell Thomas

According to a report by People, the 69-year-old actress tied the knot with 55-year-old audio engineer Russell Thomas on December 4, 2025, at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London.

Reportedly, only 12 guests were in attendance for the wedding. She was styled by the franchise's Emmy Award-winning costume designer, Patricia Field. For the unversed, Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas reportedly met in 2016 when she appeared on the radio show Woman's Hour, which was a program of his employer, the BBC.

All about Kim Cattrall

Cattrall made her film debut in Rosebud (1975) and went on to appear opposite Jack Lemmon in Tribute (1980) and in Ticket to Heaven (1981). She came to prominence with roles in films such as Porky's (1982), Police Academy (1984), Big Trouble in Little China (1986), Mannequin (1987), Masquerade (1988), and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991).

She is also known for her theatre work, including Wild Honey (Broadway, 1986), Miss Julie (McCarter Theatre, 1993), Private Lives (West End, 2010), Antony and Cleopatra (Liverpool Playhouse, 2010), and Sweet Bird of Youth (The Old Vic, 2013).

In 1997, she was cast in Sex and the City, Darren Star's series, which was broadcast on HBO. As Samantha Jones, Cattrall gained international recognition. Cattrall reprised the role of Samantha Jones in the 2008 Sex and the City film, as well as the 2010 sequel Sex and the City 2.