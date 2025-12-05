/Red Sea Film Festival 2025: Aishwarya Rai poses with Dakota Johnson and Jessica Alba

The Red Sea Film Festival mainly looks at establishing a solid foundation for the film industry. The fifth edition began on December 4 and will end on December 13 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Aishwarya Rai made her presence felt at the event. Her interactions with Dakota Johnson and Jessica Alba have now gone viral on social media.

A video shared on X is now going viral, in which Aishwarya Rai is looking stunning in a white dress with a blazer with intricate details of gold. Later, in the same clip, she was joined by Daktoa Johnson, and the duo had a brief candid interaction.

Aishwarya Rai posed for photographs with Jessica Alba and Jomana R. Alarshid. Netizens took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "The beautiful Aishwarya." Another user wrote, "Our evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai."

All about Red Sea Film Festival

The 5th edition of the festival is taking place from 4 to 13 December in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will screen 100+ films in around 70 countries. The 2025 biographical sports drama film of boxer Prince Naseem Hamed, Giant by Rowan Athale, will be the opening film of the festival. Sean Baker is serving as Jury President.

The festival is organised and operated by the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation, a non-profit cultural organisation registered in Saudi Arabia. [The Foundation is chaired by Jomana Alrashid, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saudi Research and Media Group – SRMG.]