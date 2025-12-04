/IMDb's most popular Indian directors list 2025: Aryan Khan, Mohit Suri and more

IMDb released the list of the most popular Indian directors of 2025. From Mohit Suri to Aryan Khan, many renowned filmmakers have made their spot on the list.
On December 3, 2025, IMDb released a list of te top 10 Indian directors for that year. The rankings were based on how much these directors entertained audiences and the love they received from viewers. The evaluation summed up audience engagement, including the number of visits, clicks, and searches related to their recent releases and media buzz. Here, take a look at the confirmed list of Indian directors ranked in the top 10.
Director Mohit Suri secured the No. 1 position among the top ten Indian directors of 2025, according to IMDb. His latest film, Saiyaara, featuring debutant Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda. The movie achieved significant critical and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing film of Suri's career.
Aryan Khan secured the second position on IMDb's list of top 10 Indian directors of 2025 with his directorial debut on the Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. His first star-studded project received numerous accolades from the audience and was a huge hit on Netflix. Following its release, the show trended at number one in India for several weeks and made it to the global non-English Top 10 list with its witty humour and the suspense it holds throughout the storyline.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's constant efforts and intelligence have earned him the third position in IMDb's list of the Top 10 Indian directors. This year, Lokesh directed Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, which was a box office hit. According to multiple reports, the movie has earned over Rs 500 crore, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film globally.
The renowned Indian director Anurag Kashyap is ranked fourth on the list of Top 10 Indian directors. His films, such as Bandar and Nishaanchi, created a huge buzz.
Apart from his acting prowess, Prithviraj Sukumaran has secured a spot in the top 10 Indian directors, according to IMDb's 2025 rankings.
Prithviraj's Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, was a huge hit. This accomplishments have earned him the fifth position on the list. His remarkable contributions to cinema have elevated his status as a pan-Indian star and established him as a notable filmmaker.
RS Prasanna secured a place on IMDb's Most Popular Indian Directors of 2025 list. This year, he directed Aamir Khan's comeback film Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, performed outstandingly at the box office.
Anurag Basu achieved seventh position for his recent release Metro In Dino, starring multiple celebrities like Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen and more. Over the years, Basu has delivered several iconic movies, such as Barfi, Gangster and more, which have cemented his place as one of Bollywood's most versatile directors.
Dominic Arun takes eighth position in the list. With multiple hits in Indian cinema, the film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a female-led superhero movie, is a major factor in its success, gaining recognition for both its commercial and critical performance.
With notable work in the historical film Chhaava (2025), director Laxman Utekar ranked ninth on IMDb's list of most popular directors of 2025. The movie became an all-time blockbuster and earned over ₹800 crore globally. Through his artistic vision in every project, the filmmaker surely left an impression on the audience.
Neeraj Ghaywan, the filmmaker, secured a spot in the IMDb rankings with his recent release Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and more. The movie received critical acclaim and praise at several International festivals. Additionally, Ghaywan's earlier work, Masaan, earned him international praise.