'I’m ready to PAAAAAAAARTY!': Bridesmaids and Marvel reunions confirmed at Oscars 2026

Oscars 2026 is just a few days away and the ceremony, where the world will get the new batch of Oscar winners, is going to be full of surprises, entertainment and a lot of more fun.

While the presenters, performances and the nominess have been announced, it has been recently revealed the special reunion of some of the favoruite cast members, including the Bridesmaids and a superhero reunion of Marvel.

‘Bridesmaids, and Marvel runions at Oscars stage

On Feb 11 (Wednesday), Oscars telecast executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor alongside host Conan O'Brien in a press conference revealed a few things that are going to make this year's Academy night special and make die-hard fans watch the ceremony, which has seen a dip in viewership in previous years.

“We have a huge reunion happening,” Kapoor said. “There’s been rumors of what that is, and we are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaid reunion that is going to be very special.”

Music director Michael Bearden, production designer Misty Buckley and supervising choreographer Mandy Moore were also present in a press conference.

Revealing more, Mullan added that there's going to be a Marvel reunion. The announcement comes as it has been confirmed that Chris Evans, the beloved Captain America, and Robert Downey Jr, who had played Iron Man in the MCU films, and is set to appear as villan Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, as the presenters. However, who else from the Avengers team are going to take the stage will only be revealed on the night.

The reunion of Bridesmaids comes when Rose Byrne, one of the cast memebers, is nominated this year for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Also, the year marks the 15th anniversary of the movie.

Byrne will reportedly appear with costars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy.

Apart from renuon, the event will also feature a special performances, such as Golden from Pop Demon Hunters and Sinners.