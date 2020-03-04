Top 5 Hollywood news today: Brad-Jen's friendship, Mickey Mouse at Disney World

It was a busy day for the Hollywood folks. Among our top picks for the day's Hollywood trends, here's a list:

Mickey Mouse finally gets his ride in Disney World at 91

Iconic cartoon character Mickey Mouse is finally getting his own ride at a Disney theme park at the age of 91. On Wednesday, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/mickey-mouse-finally-gets-his-ride-in-disney-world-at-91-284163

Good news! Disney+ adds more than 600 episodes of 'The Simpsons'

Good news for ‘The Simpsons’ fans as Disney just confirmed that they will be adding more than 600 episodes to stream on its streaming platform, Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/good-news-disney-adds-more-than-600-episodes-of-the-simpsons-284246

Brad Pitt had a role to play in convincing Jennifer Aniston about 'Friends' reunion episode

Brad Pitt reportedly had a hand in making the much talked about 'Friends' reunion happen. According to reports, Pitt convinced his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston- who played Rachel in the iconic show to say a 'yes' to the reunion.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/brad-pitt-had-a-role-to-play-in-convincing-jennifer-aniston-about-friends-reunion-episode-284121

Kylie Jenner jams to Travis Scott's latest track, sparks rumours of a reconciliation

Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Rumours of the two getting back together have been doing the rounds of the internet for sometime and on Tuesday, Kylie seems to have fuelled those rumours with her Instagram story.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/celebrity-news-kylie-jenner-jams-to-travis-scotts-latest-track-sparks-rumours-of-a-reconciliation-284189

Taylor Swift tops global recording artists list of 2019

The year 2019 might be over but the records keep pouring in for pop sensation Taylor Swift for her last year’s music as she now becomes the best-selling international music act of 2019 in a report issued by IFPI, an organisation that speaks for the music industry around the world. This comes as a result of sales recorded for her seventh album titled ‘Lover’ which was released in the month of August.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/taylor-swift-tops-global-recording-artists-list-of-2019-284188