Brad Pitt had a role to play in convincing Jennifer Aniston about 'Friends' reunion episode

Brad Pitt reportedly had a hand in making the much talked about 'Friends' reunion happen. According to reports, Pitt convinced his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston- who played Rachel in the iconic show to say a 'yes' to the reunion.



Aniston was initially reluctant about the idea of a reunion with her old pals from a special episode of 'Friends' which will be airing in May later this year.



"After reuniting with Brad on her birthday last year, she asked him for advice. He said he thought it would be a great idea to honour their success and that fans still hold the show in such high regard," a source told Closer Magazine.



Pitt, who once had a cameo in the popular sitcom, reportedly told Jen that it was the right time to agree to the idea.

"He told her it feels like the right time to get back together and encouraged her change of heart. He advised her to say `yes` when everyone got together in October to celebrate the show`s 25th anniversary," said the source.

Eventually, Aniston convinced the others over rounds of dinners and drinks at her place and everyone agreed that if they had to do it- they would all be part of the reunion episode together.

The show`s actors -- Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry -- who are rumoured to take home 2 million pounds each for their appearance, confirmed a comeback on February 21.



They will be coming together for an untitled, unscripted reunion special that will celebrate the series, which ran from September 1994 to May 2004. The show will be hosted by Ellen Degeneres and will be aired on OTT platform HBO Max.