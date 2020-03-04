Kylie Jenner jams to Travis Scott's latest track, sparks rumours of a reconciliation 

Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Rumours of the two getting back together have been doing the rounds of the internet for sometime and on Tuesday, Kylie seems to have fuelled those rumours with her Instagram story.



Kylie was seen jamming to Travis' latest collaborative track 'Give No Fxk' in her car. She used flower filters for her story and smirked as she jammed to the number.

Fans are now suspecting that the two have indeed gotten back even though there has been no official confirmation of the same. The couple parted ways in October 2019 but soon fueled rumours of a reconciliation after Kylie shared some throwback photos of her and the rapper in February this year.



Just a few days back they were spotted having lunch with their daughter Stormi.



Since they announced their break up, the two have not dated anyone and now their recent date somehow indicates that the two might just be giving their relationship another chance - especially for the sake of their daughter.