Mickey Mouse finally gets his ride in Disney World at 91

Iconic cartoon character Mickey Mouse is finally getting his own ride at a Disney theme park at the age of 91.

On Wednesday, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park is a tribute to moviemaking and the golden age of Hollywood, and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway fits right in with the theme, housed inside a re-creation of the Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

The ride gives visitors the impression that they are watching a cartoon featuring Mickey and Minnie come to life as the Disney characters look for the perfect place for a romantic picnic and then end up on a train ride on the “Runnamuck Railroad.”

The ride features trackless vehicles, multiple dimensional sets and projections on multiple planes, as well as animatronic figures and theatrical effects.

The ride concept, too, is old Hollywood nostalgia: Enter the theatre under a neon-lit marquee to attend the premiere of a new Mickey Mouse movie short, "Perfect Picnic."

