Taylor Swift tops global recording artists list of 2019

The year 2019 might be over but the records keep pouring in for pop sensation Taylor Swift for her last year’s music as she now becomes the best-selling international music act of 2019 in a report issued by IFPI, an organisation that speaks for the music industry around the world. This comes as a result of sales recorded for her seventh album titled ‘Lover’ which was released in the month of August.

Taylor Swift had previously made it to the list in 2014 for her album ‘1989’.

Speaking about Taylor Swift’s feat, Frances Moore, the chief executive of IFPI said, “Taylor Swift is the epitome of a truly global star. She continues to grow as an artist and maintains an incredibly strong connection with her fan base, whilst continuing to evolve her sound with each album. It is a pleasure to be able to present her with the Global Recording Artist of the Year award for the second time.”

Interestingly, the acts that made it to the 2019 top 10 list are majorly from Universal Music Group that revealed it took over eight spots out of 10. The only non-Universal acts are Warner Music’s Ed Sheeran at number two and Sony Music’s BTS at number seven.

The rest are Post Malone in number three, Billie Eilish in fourth place, Queen at number five, Ariana Grande in the sixth spot, and Drake, Lady Gaga and the Beatles at numbers 8-10.

IFPI’s rankings account for consumption in all digital and physical formats, weighted by the value of each medium.

IFPI’s top 10 global recording artists list for the year:

Taylor Swift (UMG)

Ed Sheeran (Warner)

Post Malone (UMG)

Billie Eilish (UMG)

Queen (UMG)

Ariana Grande (UMG)

BTS (Big Hit/UMG/Sony)

Drake (UMG)

Lady Gaga (UMG)

The Beatles (UMG)

