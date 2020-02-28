Taylor Swift transforms herself into 'The Man' in her new video

Taylor Swift drives home a relevant point in her new video 'The Man'. You won't be able to spot Taylor Swift in the music video in the first glance as she is dressed like a self-obsessed man who sleeps, abuses, parties and plays tennis for 'Women's Charity'.



The 30-year-old singer took to Twitter and shared the powerful video of `The Man`, and wrote, "Man down. After a massive tantrum. #TheManMusicVideo is out now!"

One small step for the man, one giant leap for #TheManMusicVideo...1.5 hours to go! I’m counting down with you on the premiere page: https://t.co/HnovGRN82i pic.twitter.com/rYrxqzNYwF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 27, 2020 ×

The video takes a direct dig at her arch-nemesis Scooter Braun. In one shot, the lead protagonist is shown to relieve himself against an underground wall which has been graffitied with the name of Swift's first six albums - all of which are now owned by the Big Machine label and Scooter Braun.



Along with the graffiti, a poster is shown pinned to the wall that reads- "Missing. If found return to Taylor Swift". Beside that is a "no scooters" sign.





The video also shows an old man marrying a much younger woman. The video ends on a note where Taylor is seen taking charge of the director`s chair. She instructs `The Man` to 'look sexier' in his act. 'The Man' voiceover has been donbe by Dwayne Johnson.



The video has Taylor Swift taking centre stage. She not only transforms herself with the help of prosthetics but she directs, writes, and stars in the music video. She makes sure that the world knows that she owns the video.