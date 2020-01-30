Oscars 2020: Meet Best Film nominee '1917'

With only a few left days for Oscars 2020 ceremony, The Academy has started Oscars Movie Club that will feature one Best Film nominee from the list of nine everyday.

Today on the list is our hot favourite '1917' that is helmed by Sam Mendes and is based on the story of two soldiers in the backdrop if WWI who are given a difficult task, having to brave enemies and more. The film is touted to be one of the front-runners for the top prize of Best Film Oscar with social media and audience at large impressed with the story, direction and acting in the film.

Taking to their official Twitter page today, The Academy has shared BTS scenes from the film and trivia.

On a post on Facebook, The Academy shares how cinematographer Roger Deakins lit an entire scene using only flares, how composer Thomas Newman created a score for the film '1917' and in another they shared that in total, the production dug 5,200 meters of trenches, approximately one mile. Read the film's review here.

The Academy shared some pictures from the set and captioned, "Stars of @1917 #GeorgeMacKay and @Dean_C_Chapman were dressed in hyper-realistic WWI uniforms including multiple layers: wool underwear, neckband shirts, civilian cardigans, hobnail boots, wool socks, wool trousers, canvas braces, a leather jerkin, plus webbing and helmet."

Another tweet read, "A farmhouse built for @1917 was so realistic that a pair of swallows built a nest. The UK has strict rules about disturbing nesting birds so production couldn't strike the set until the birds left. However, a 2nd pair quickly arrived and the production had to wait all over again."

Another tweet read, In Sam Mendes’ @1917, the filmmakers used no digital background actors, hiring 500 men to play World War I soldiers. One particular scene alone required 475 background actors."

